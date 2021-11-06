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NIGHT SHADOWS 11052021 -- Many Things, Some of That. War Drums, Russia, China, Intruders, Mandates, Revolution, Earth Changes and More
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230 views • November 06, 2021
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
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TONIGHT’S SHOW:
La Palma is still smoking its pipe and two more areas have opened up, earthquakes continue to rattle the Island but there doesn't seem to be any evacuations even though these quakes are shaking the entire island. Experts are getting worried that the entire island may blow! I have put up a new blog concerning the clues we have of a tsunami hitting the East Coast but know ones knows when. Then we have war drums beating in the distance as Russia makes military moves along with China. Earth changes abound as the Destroyer agitates the Sun and a cosmic wave of radiation is headed our way from the Milky Way core. Biden increases pressure for mandates and the RICH MEN want everyone to take the jab and few want to know why! How is that? And much more on this extended show...
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month:
http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
TONIGHT’S SHOW:
La Palma is still smoking its pipe and two more areas have opened up, earthquakes continue to rattle the Island but there doesn't seem to be any evacuations even though these quakes are shaking the entire island. Experts are getting worried that the entire island may blow! I have put up a new blog concerning the clues we have of a tsunami hitting the East Coast but know ones knows when. Then we have war drums beating in the distance as Russia makes military moves along with China. Earth changes abound as the Destroyer agitates the Sun and a cosmic wave of radiation is headed our way from the Milky Way core. Biden increases pressure for mandates and the RICH MEN want everyone to take the jab and few want to know why! How is that? And much more on this extended show...
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