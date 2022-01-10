Adae Fonseca -"Your Health, Your Choice: What You Need to Know About Vaccines"

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Quantum Nurse Livestream
Monday, Aug 30, 2021 @ 2:00 PM EST 7:00 PM UK 8:00 PM Germany
Guest: Adae Fonseca
Topic: Your Health, You’re Choice: What you need to know about vaccines.
Telegram: The Great Reveal
Email: [email protected]
Bio:
Adae brings 20+ years of experience in Strategic Planning, Process Improvement, and Program Management. Retired after 23-years in the Army, Adae has helped create multiple startups.
Adae last three positions include Director of Operations, Director of Business Development, and Director of Program Management responsible for workforce planning, change management, process improvement, strategic planning, risk management, and daily operations. After obtaining his bachelor’s degree from Post University in 2012, Adae obtained a Masters in Management Science from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and a Graduate Foundations Certification from Columbia University. A servant leader with over 20+ years of experience in Strategic Planning, Human Capital, and Program Management for organizations with 25 -22,500 employees combined with 14 years in Talent Acquisition (full-cycle) for Military and Civilian space gives me a solid background in Management and Leadership at all levels of an organization. Retired after 23 years of military service with ten years of active duty and 13 years of reserve status gives me a unique blend of civilian and military leadership experience.
Previously as Director of Operations, I managed 500 people responsible for workforce planning, training, employee evaluations, cultural engagement, risk management, compliance, and daily operations. My leadership style focused on collaboration, building trust, empowering mid-level managers, and establishing controls to ensure we meet or exceed all strategic goals. Calculated risk or failure is acceptable within the broader strategic framework, as it demonstrates employees are learning and growing in the process
He is a passionate New Jersey resident who brings his critical thinking and warriorship for fellow Jerseyans and thus he began sharing what he understands in his own reading and research of the crimes for humanity unfolding right in front of us.
With
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life