Satanist feminist elites succeeded in destroying Western feminist nations by making women hate men

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2026). Satan Lucifer's Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar LGBTPB pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elite witch feminist rulers have succeeded in making Western feminist nations' women demon-possessed by their 1960s “narcotics demon-possessed” rock music demon-possessed” “multiple nephilim reptilian hybrid Satanist demon sex partners demon-possessed” “New Age witchcraft necromancy spirit guide channeling demon-possessed” hippy grandmothers’ & post-1960s “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers” “over 50% divorce rate” single mothers' ancestral Jezebel demon spirit, so Western mothers & women are now blowing up at the children and raging against the men in hatred & fury to destroy society, in order to bring about the Noah's days judgment & Eve’s judgment again. Those who do not learn from history are bound to repeat the same mistake, although we real Christians warned these mothers & grandmothers every day in our daily sermons for decades. They will now all die along with their Thyatira Church’s “women’s equality” Jezebel demon spirit and their 12 million children are already being eaten by the returned nephilim elites, just as in Noah’s days Atlantis. Satan Lucifer’s “transvestite fallen angel demon-possessed” Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) androgynous orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” “earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers” witch feminist globalist elites are causing all the wars & war crimes in history & racism & divorce rates & feminism & women’s liberation & sexual revolution & reptilian androgynous LGBTPB transgender elites’ pedophilia movements & fake political parties & Draco avatar “mothers of darkness” matriarchal rulers’ communist “fake Jews Synagogue of Satan” Zionist Satanist left-wing & Draco avatar “Black Sun Saturnalian Sabbatean Frankist” Atlantis Roman Nazi fascist right-wing & “Mothers of Darkness” Atlantis priestesses Draco avatar world rulers’ military knights orders’ Pentagon global military Satanist Draco headquarter & war zone collection of human specie child sex slaves & nephilim surrogate mothers & DNA organ harvesting products for Draco gourmet food & biochemical weapon 5,000 year old fallen angel Atlantis zombie virus COVID “mark of the beast” vaccine manufacturer Umbrella Corporation’s DARPA department Mengele Unit731 Pentagon 3-Gorges-Dam Ukraine Sudan horrific laboratory test subjects & fallen angel parasite human soul energy livestock tortured children & children’s adrenochrome blood child-trafficking industry & Epstein island & other islands’ satanic child sacrifice Draco pedophile cannibal ritual energy & Hiroshima Nagasaki fallen angel abyss portal opening nuclear bomb mass human sacrifice Satanist ritual & Titanic sinking & plane crashes & natural disasters & assassination attempts against God’s real Christians, in order to create the fake nations’ wars & fake race wars & fake political wars & fake gender wars & fake religious wars to feed on the human’s soul energy to survive, because the fallen angels are cut off from God’s life source energy.

Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine