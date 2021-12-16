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New York Has a Bill To Punish and Arrest Unvaccinated
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1661 views • December 16, 2021
It's not a conspiracy theory, it is who they really are. The Globalists are trying to enslave you to their Global Government.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) Steve Bannon and Naomi Wolf talking about a bill in New York to punish and arrest the unvaccinated. They want to place you in internment camps. https://americasvoice.news/video/Nb5Dkgy54zKMOy9/
2) The Highwire with Del Bigtree plays a clip of Christine Anderson - German Member of the European Parliament. https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-245-the-slippery-slope/
3) EPISODE 245: THE SLIPPERY SLOPE - Del Bigtree shows you the people rising up around the world. https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-245-the-slippery-slope/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) Steve Bannon and Naomi Wolf talking about a bill in New York to punish and arrest the unvaccinated. They want to place you in internment camps. https://americasvoice.news/video/Nb5Dkgy54zKMOy9/
2) The Highwire with Del Bigtree plays a clip of Christine Anderson - German Member of the European Parliament. https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-245-the-slippery-slope/
3) EPISODE 245: THE SLIPPERY SLOPE - Del Bigtree shows you the people rising up around the world. https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-245-the-slippery-slope/
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