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9 11 HOAX
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1982 views • July 20, 2020
It’s been 20 years. Clear your mind, take another look. This is the full horror of “FAKE NEWS”. We knocked those buildings down. The media lied to us. There were no planes and no hijackers. They fooled us, and took advantage of our patriotism. They sent us halfway around the world, to kill completely innocent people.
It’s all in here, the original news clips, physics demos, logical thinking. I know it’s hard, but we have to face up to this. This is what Trump is trying to put right. He can’t do that unless we know. So help him, by taking a deep breath and watching this video.
It hurts, but the pain does not last for long.
It’s all in here, the original news clips, physics demos, logical thinking. I know it’s hard, but we have to face up to this. This is what Trump is trying to put right. He can’t do that unless we know. So help him, by taking a deep breath and watching this video.
It hurts, but the pain does not last for long.
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