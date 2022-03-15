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Part of Xi Jinping’s Past... His Dad Was a Popular Revolutionary Jailed By Mao, Sister Killed By Mao, And He Was Exiled For 6 Years... Xi Has Very Personal Reasons To Eliminate The NWO
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71 views • March 15, 2022
Part of Xi Jinping’s past
- His dad was a popular revolutionary who was jailed by Mao
- Sister killed by Mao
- As a young man he was Exiled for 6 years
Infiltration not invasion ???
There is a common enemy and Xi has very personal reasons to eliminate the NWO
This would be amazing if Xi were working with Trump and Putin to take down the NWO, but it's just a theory.
#PresidentTrump #XiJinping #Putin #Mao #China
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
- His dad was a popular revolutionary who was jailed by Mao
- Sister killed by Mao
- As a young man he was Exiled for 6 years
Infiltration not invasion ???
There is a common enemy and Xi has very personal reasons to eliminate the NWO
This would be amazing if Xi were working with Trump and Putin to take down the NWO, but it's just a theory.
#PresidentTrump #XiJinping #Putin #Mao #China
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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