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Don Lemon’s Alleged Assault Victim Says Lemon Is A Liar And A Hypocrite
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18 views • February 01, 2020
January 30, 2020
Mary R
The left started this #MeToo movement, where it encouraged females that have experienced sexual assault to come forward and accuse their assaulter publicly.
Source: https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2020/01/30/don-lemons-alleged-assault-victim-says-lemon-is-a-liar-and-a-hypocrite/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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Mary R
The left started this #MeToo movement, where it encouraged females that have experienced sexual assault to come forward and accuse their assaulter publicly.
Source: https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2020/01/30/don-lemons-alleged-assault-victim-says-lemon-is-a-liar-and-a-hypocrite/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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