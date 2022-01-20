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This One in 1,000 Year Eruption Just Shook The World!
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143 views • January 20, 2022
Jason A shares news and video clips of what is being called a one in 1,000 year event. The explosion of the underwater volcano, which is formally known as Hunga Tonga-Hunga-Ha apai, rained hazardous ash over the region, including the Tongan capital, Nuku’alofa, about 40 miles south. The capital also experienced a four-foot tsunami and higher wave heights were reported elsewhere.
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SOURCE: https://youtu.be/DQx_S7CXpFU
Support Jason A on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/JasonAYoutube
RELATED LINKS:
https://www.facebook.com/jasonayoutube/
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/DQx_S7CXpFU
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