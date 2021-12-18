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If China dominates Asia, they're going to intrude on our lives: Author Elbridge Colby
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50 views • December 18, 2021
Ben Domenech sits down with author Elbridge Colby to discuss his new book, The Strategy of Denial: American Defense in an Age of Great Power Conflict.
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