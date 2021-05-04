© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE BIG VACCINE SPIN - THIS KIND OF STUPID CRAP MAKES MY HEAD SPIN LIKE THE GIRL IN THE EXORCIST!
Follow
1
Share
Report
110 views • May 04, 2021
Del is exactly right. Bovine Scatology. 22 "vaccinated" people caught covid from one unvaccinated person. HUH? So if you are vaccinated...why are you still getting covid? Does that make your other vaccinations worthless? Most likely. Holy Crap.
Source: Del Bigtree via Jim Crenshaw
Source: Del Bigtree via Jim Crenshaw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.