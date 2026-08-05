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THIS CALIFORNIA PEDIATRICIAN OPENLY SUPPORTS VACCINE CHOICE | Ep 21
Free Now Foundation
Free Now Foundation
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Can California's school vaccine mandates finally be overturned?

In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Dr. Richard Fox, pediatrician, attorney, and lead counsel for Free Now Foundation's lawsuit challenging California's childhood vaccine mandates, explains the legal strategy behind one of the most significant medical freedom cases currently working its way through the courts.

Dr. Fox shares how his experience treating patients during the COVID pandemic led him to re-examine childhood vaccination policy, why California's mandate system violates the Fourteenth Amendment, and how recent federal court decisions may strengthen the legal case against vaccine mandates.

He also shares why he became one of the few openly vaccine-optional pediatricians in California, what he has observed in his own medical practice, and why parents from across the state seek him out for care.

In this episode, we cover:

• Free Now Foundation’s lawsuit, filed by Dr. Richard Fox, seeking to end California's childhood vaccine mandates

• Why the Fourteenth Amendment is central to the case

• How recent Ninth Circuit and Supreme Court decisions could impact vaccine mandate litigation

• The legal strategy behind this lawsuit designed to end the hard student vaccine mandates

• Dr. Fox's experience treating hundreds of COVID patients through telemedicine

• Why he became an openly vaccine-optional pediatrician

• Conflicts of interest in pediatric medicine

• Vaccine injury compensation and the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act

• The future of parental rights and medical freedom in California


Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International, gold and silver specialists since 1963.

When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper asset exposure, contact the trusted team at Mish International. You need gold. Physical gold.

Visit: https://www.mishinternational.com/

Call: 650-324-9110 — Tell them Alix sent you.


► Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-alix-mayer-show/id1880123808

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/7w3hgQsnH4HYtfJsu018TJ


Connect / Support:

Learn more about Free Now Foundation and its legal efforts surrounding medical freedom:

https://freenowfoundation.org/


#AlixMayerShow #RichardFox #MedicalFreedom #California #VaccineMandates #ParentalRights #FreeNowFoundation #HealthFreedom #Constitution #Podcast

Keywords
health freedomcaliforniaconstitutionpodcastparental rightsvaccine mandatesmedical freedomfree now foundationalix mayer showrichard fox
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy