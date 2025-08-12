NETANYAHU'S MASS EXPULSION PLAN EXPOSED - 'Delusions of grandeur'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NETANYAHU'S MASS EXPULSION PLAN EXPOSED
Israeli PM confirms talks to relocate Palestinians abroad, invoking Syrian and Ukrainian refugee crises as precedent:
"Why should Gaza be closed? We are not pushing them out, but we are allowing them to leave," Netanyahu told i24.
Benjamin Netanyahu told i24 he sees himself on a “historic and spiritual mission” and is strongly committed to the vision of Greater Israel — encompassing territory designated for a future Palestinian state and potentially parts of present-day Jordan and Egypt.