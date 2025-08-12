BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NETANYAHU'S MASS EXPULSION PLAN EXPOSED - 'Delusions of grandeur'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1302 followers
53 views • 1 day ago

NETANYAHU'S MASS EXPULSION PLAN EXPOSED

Israeli PM confirms talks to relocate Palestinians abroad, invoking Syrian and Ukrainian refugee crises as precedent:

"Why should Gaza be closed? We are not pushing them out, but we are allowing them to leave," Netanyahu told i24.

Benjamin Netanyahu told i24 he sees himself on a “historic and spiritual mission” and is strongly committed to the vision of Greater Israel — encompassing territory designated for a future Palestinian state and potentially parts of present-day Jordan and Egypt.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
