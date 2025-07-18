I Would Love To See @7SEES_ & Sabrina Wallace Do A Livestream Together 🔥

Full video here: https://rumble.com/v6wbg0w-just-talking-ep.-5-i-guess-we-have-to-learn-the-hard-way....html

FUNDAMENTAL AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE HOLY SEE AND THE STATE OF ISRAEL

FUNDAMENTAL

AGREEMENT

BETWEEN THE

HOLY SEE

AND THE

STATE OF ISRAEL

https://www.vatican.va/roman_curia/secretariat_state/archivio/documents/rc_seg-st_19931230_santa-sede-israele_en.html.





https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1945540280414814291?t=fHrbNuciifieHZ_qZVrjlA&s=19





The concept of the "Internet of Living Things" (IoL) involves connecting biological systems to digital networks, enabling real-time monitoring and control of biological processes. CRISPR technology plays a pivotal role in advancing this concept by enabling precise genetic modifications and biosensing capabilities https://search.brave.com/search?q=internet+of+living+things+crispr&source=android&summary=1&conversation=c1852cba9688425f5977b0

Plants Send Emails CRISPR https://search.brave.com/search?q=plants+that+send+emails+crispr&source=android&summary=1&conversation=2dd37bb3a7a6f23cf25265

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1944946441551589881?t=rUIsf5_Ssof39qiRVhRA3A&s=19





Biodigital Today and Tomorrow

This report explores change drivers and how biodigital convergence could transform five economic sectors and areas of life. Policy Horizons 2022-05-31https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/?fbclid=IwAR2kzdJ8RXMPSwmJcekHcCBKul10x8M_3PGiknOp13CF6DovN37mlzigEF4#s5_1

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1945556361611296976?t=YCz6Cvb2xl-uPR2W2Ro00Q&s=19





How scientists at MIT taught spinach to send emails MITnano SENSE.nano Symposium: Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona for Sensors https://rumble.com/v6w9jx6-416990490.html

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1945570613898183061?t=sUKImcP5AoqEYn5GbB1EXg&s=19





The Internet of BioNanoThings – Applications, Components, and Challenges https://search.brave.com/search?q=The+Internet+of+BioNanoThings+%E2%80%93+Applications%2C+Components%2C+and+Challenges&source=android&summary=1&conversation=3e3157b0e2a2b54817f063

Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY&pp=0gcJCfwAo7VqN5tD

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1945579946153218110?t=gWieYJlHfrkseIIBJHhDUA&s=19





Networking Nano-Biosensors for Wireless Communication in the Blood

"Enter what’s being called biomolecular communication, inspired by the body itself. It doesn’t utilize electromagnetic waves but biological molecules both as carriers and as information" https://www.nanoappsmedical.com/networking-nano-biosensors-for-wireless-communication-in-the-blood/

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1944567106797727756?t=-aEGiLeYdf7Fo4GtOWtiRg&s=19



