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PHYSIOLOGICAL SALINE CONTAINING GRAPHENE
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4532 views • July 24, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/physiological-saline-containing-graphene.html
Why do some people who haven't been vaccinated nor worn masks nor taken PCR tests to express pseudo-magnetism? Well, there is already an answer to that.
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Why do some people who haven't been vaccinated nor worn masks nor taken PCR tests to express pseudo-magnetism? Well, there is already an answer to that.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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