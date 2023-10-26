Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE MISSION STOP CHILD TRAFFICKING W/ CRAIG ‘SAWMAN’ SAWYER ON THE BIG MIG |EP161
channel image
The Big Mig
13 Subscribers
14 views
Published Thursday

THE BIG MIG SHOWOCTOBER 25, 2023

EPISODE 161 – 7PM


• Navy SEAL Operator & Sniper - SEAL Team 1, then DEVGRU. Tier 1 Level Operator

• Federal Criminal Investigator & National Security Whistleblower.

• Founder of Veterans for Child Rescue V4CR - non-profit org whose mission is to Expose & Combat child trafficking in the USA. https://vets4childrescue.org

👍 👍👍 Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍👍👍

We have a new sponsor Sea Of Mud Rural America’s Patriotic Apparel Company

"From the ashes of the Alamo to the victory that is now Texas- Sea Of Mud is Americas Rural Country personified. It's a one stop shop for American Culture." https://seaofmud.com


FOLLOW US:

X: https://twitter.com/GBalloutine

X: https://twitter.com/LanceMigliaccio

X: https://twitter.com/TheBigMigShow

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@GeorgeBalloutine

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@LanceMigliaccio

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@TheBigMig

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@richesparza

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBigMigShow

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebigmig

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/GeorgeBalloutine

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/LanceMigliaccio

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/TheBigMig

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/richesparza

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thebigmig/

CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/GeorgeBalloutine

CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/LanceMigliaccio

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/LanceMigliaccio

WEBSITE: http://thebigmig.com/

_______________________________________________


SUPPORT US:

LOCALS: https://TheBigMig.locals.com/support

ALIASID: https://www.aliasid.com (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)

MYPILLOW.COM: https://www.mypillow.com/thebigmig (Use Promo Code TheBigMig

Keywords
trumpfreedomyoutubenewstrendingviralpodcastpatriotlivetrending newstalkshowlance migliacciogeorge balloutinethebigmig

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket