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Financial Rebellion Series @ CHD Episode 13: Guest Sucharit Bhakdi, MD What We're Looking At Is Genocide
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65 views • March 24, 2022
MARCH 17, 2022 This week's "Financial Rebellion" features Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D., who shares jaw-dropping information with viewers. Why are the COVID vaccines' lipid nanoparticles toxic poison? What makes the intent of the situation at hand “pure evil?” How can we fight back against these deadly vaccines? Don't miss this critical message.
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN / Dr Sucharit Bhakdi
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
MARCH 17, 2022
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN / Dr Sucharit Bhakdi
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
MARCH 17, 2022
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