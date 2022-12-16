Ukraine Rockets Hit Church, Hospital, Schools, Homes & More In Center Donetsk

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.

Dec 16, 2022

Ukrainian forces have fired Rockets on the center of Donetsk again hitting Schools, markets, offices, churches sports centers, and civilian apartment buildings. With the reported 40 rockets that hit the center, a reported 10 civilians have been injured, including a 10-year-old girl. Why does the west ignore the war crimes of Ukraine? You will not see this on your evening news because the Western mainstream media will not report anything that is negative for Ukraine. In this report, I show you much of the results of this morning's 7am attack by Ukraine forces that hit Schools, Stores, offices, a church and civilian apartment buildings. Please watch all and share.





Like all my reports this reportage has full English and Russian Translations





#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

Report by Patrick Lancaster

US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.

I show what the western media will not show you.





Comment what you think and how this can be solved below. Also Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday





Or via crypto:

BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28

ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD

SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke

XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk

DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA





You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:





https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancasternewstoday

https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday

https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancasternews

https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday

https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday

https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday

https://vk.com/patricklancaster





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeAOfTIpOf8



