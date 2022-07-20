8 stories that PROVE the world is on the BRINK OF DISASTER

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Glenn Beck
Jul 19, 2022 Food insecurity could end more lives around the world than COVID did. Germany is discussing how to ration oil and gas — thanks to Russia shutting out Europe from its supplies — which could lead to another world war. China is liquidating U.S. bonds, Japan is ‘on the verge of oblivion,’ and Democrats in America desperately are pushing to pack the Supreme Court. Glenn details these stories — PLUS MORE — which all prove one thing: Our world is on the BRINK OF DISASTER.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXGtLKP0bss