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BETTER LATE THAN NEVER? - MEMBERS OF EP SPEAK OUT AGAINST THE C-19 VAXXXINE MANDATES
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321 views • October 29, 2021
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER? - MEMBERS OF EP SPEAK OUT AGAINST THE C-19 VAXXXINE MANDATES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MhsZLzVpI6WH/
https://rumble.com/voesyl-better-late-than-never-members-of-ep-speak-out-against-the-c-19-vaxxxine-ma.html
These are some of the unelected members of the European Parliament speaking out about restrictions upon civil liberties. Whether they can actually do anything about the passports and Jab mandates is another thing but is a step in the right direction.
How long will it be before they realise a Crime Number has been allocated to a Case that cites 'Genocide' at the International Criminal Court at The Hague. More to follow on DuneDrifter Channel at Rumble.
MIRRORED FROM:
Hemeroteca: https://odysee.com/@Hemeroteca:f
https://odysee.com/@Hemeroteca:f/EUParliament:3
HEMEROTECA • NEWS ON TELEGRAM
- G.R.A.P.H.E.N.E. VIDEO DATABASE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MhsZLzVpI6WH/
https://rumble.com/voesyl-better-late-than-never-members-of-ep-speak-out-against-the-c-19-vaxxxine-ma.html
These are some of the unelected members of the European Parliament speaking out about restrictions upon civil liberties. Whether they can actually do anything about the passports and Jab mandates is another thing but is a step in the right direction.
How long will it be before they realise a Crime Number has been allocated to a Case that cites 'Genocide' at the International Criminal Court at The Hague. More to follow on DuneDrifter Channel at Rumble.
MIRRORED FROM:
Hemeroteca: https://odysee.com/@Hemeroteca:f
https://odysee.com/@Hemeroteca:f/EUParliament:3
HEMEROTECA • NEWS ON TELEGRAM
- G.R.A.P.H.E.N.E. VIDEO DATABASE
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