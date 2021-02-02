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What Really Happened at the Capitol Riots in Washington DC on January 6, 2021? - Neo-Wolf NEWS #2
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141 views • February 02, 2021
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Follow Mustang Medic on YouTube...
https://www.youtube.com/user/MustangMedicdotcom
Link to the March Video...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASCm5kx_CPs
Follow Elijah Schaffer and Savannah on Slightly Offensive YouTube Channel...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMRxoFJPZiBcxgFzxN0ao-wLinks to
Elijah's shows about the Capitol riots...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpNHAuw-K_k&;t=2140s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_S8JKB0YsI&;t=1756s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7iQh2sYepk&;t=1162s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CwncLT3CWxc&;t=749s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7apy0uLGFs&;t=2126s
Follow Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/c/TheRudyGiuliani
Link's to Rudy's videos about the Capitol riots...
https://rumble.com/vcmgnr-what-really-happened-on-january-6th-rudy-giuliani-ep.-101.html
https://rumble.com/vcrzrr-january-6th-another-frame-up-rudy-giuliani-ep.-102.html
Brighteon
Rumble
BitChute
YouTube
Gab
Follow Mustang Medic on YouTube...
https://www.youtube.com/user/MustangMedicdotcom
Link to the March Video...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASCm5kx_CPs
Follow Elijah Schaffer and Savannah on Slightly Offensive YouTube Channel...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMRxoFJPZiBcxgFzxN0ao-wLinks to
Elijah's shows about the Capitol riots...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpNHAuw-K_k&;t=2140s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_S8JKB0YsI&;t=1756s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7iQh2sYepk&;t=1162s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CwncLT3CWxc&;t=749s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7apy0uLGFs&;t=2126s
Follow Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/c/TheRudyGiuliani
Link's to Rudy's videos about the Capitol riots...
https://rumble.com/vcmgnr-what-really-happened-on-january-6th-rudy-giuliani-ep.-101.html
https://rumble.com/vcrzrr-january-6th-another-frame-up-rudy-giuliani-ep.-102.html
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