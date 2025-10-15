Pounding Sand

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is an extremely serious video about climate change.
We should definitely all have our carbon footprint accounted for and tabulated for comparison against other citizens.
Peace and Aloha. Special thanks to Church of Aloha for helping fund these comedic efforts. Anyone else notice there has been no truly good comedy since before 2020?