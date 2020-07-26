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How to Eat a Plant Based Diet While Traveling
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6 views • July 26, 2020
Read "The Complete Guide to a Healthier Diet" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/2h3
Eating vegan while traveling doesn't have to be complicated. In this video, Dr. Group gives you a handful of tips that will make eating a plant-based diet while traveling a breeze.
SUBSCRIBE to our channel to get the latest natural health lifestyle tips and stories.
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Read about the differences between vitamins and minerals here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/2fn
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Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
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http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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Follow us to Live Healthy!
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
#plantbaseddiet
#veganwhiletraveling
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Eating vegan while traveling doesn't have to be complicated. In this video, Dr. Group gives you a handful of tips that will make eating a plant-based diet while traveling a breeze.
SUBSCRIBE to our channel to get the latest natural health lifestyle tips and stories.
http://ghc.us/sub-yt
Read about the differences between vitamins and minerals here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/2fn
------
Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ghchealth
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
#plantbaseddiet
#veganwhiletraveling
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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