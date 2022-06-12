Pastor Running for Congress BLASTS False Prophets who Led their Flocks into Fauci's Vaxx Slaughter

The days are NUMBERED for incumbent RINO’s.

Mark Burns is determined to be the BEST America First candidate in South Carolina!

Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!

Donate to Pastor Burns' campaign by visiting MarkBurns.org

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: HeavensHarvest.com

Don't forget to also check out DominanceOnDemand.com for help on increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot on Americans!