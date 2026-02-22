Ep. 184 Part 2 "The Game Behind the Game: Softball & Stocks" - Michael Parenti

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
After four decades advising investors, Mike Parenti has seen every type of market and every type of investor mistake.
In this episode, he shares what truly separates disciplined investors from emotional ones, why spending habits matter more than income level, and how to approach risk intelligently.
Along the way, we also talk senior softball, competition, and why staying active matters more than ever.
👉 Subscribe for more.
🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI
🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/
📲 Follow me on social media for more health and wellness content:
👉 https://www.facebook.com/drkerrygelb
👉https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/
Thanks to: