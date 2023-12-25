⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(25 December 2023)

▫️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by artillery and helicopters repelled three attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 60th Mechanised Brigade, 25th Airborne Brigade, and 95th Air Assault Brigade near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by artillery and operational-tactical aircraft repelled one attack of the AFU 5th National Guard Brigade north of Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of the AFU 21st Mechanised Brigade and 23rd Rifle Battalion near Yampolovka and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 180 Ukrainian troops, one tank, one Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles. Moreover, in the course of counterbattery warfare, one Akatsiya and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, as well as two D-30 howitzers were eliminated.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by artillery repelled one attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 24st Mechanised Brigade near Shumy (Donetsk People's Republic) and inflicted losses on AFU manpower and hardware near Kleschcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Over the past 24 hours, the AFU losses amounted to up to 200 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two infantry fighting vehicles, and six motor vehicles. In the course of counterbattery warfare, one Msta-B and one D-20 howitzers, two D-30 howitzers, as well as one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were neutralised.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by artillery and aviation inflicted losses on manpower clusters of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses in this direction amounted to up to 55 Ukrainian troops, three pickup trucks, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 33rd Mechanised Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, and 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade close to Rabotino, Kamenskoye, and Gulai Pole (Zaporozhye region).The AFU losses in this direction amounted to up to 90 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, and two D-30 howitzers.

▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of actions of the Russian Group of Forces' units supported by artillery, the AFU losses amounted to up to 60 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer. ▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation wiped out one 35D6 low-altitude target detection and tracking radar station, two German-made IRIS-T air defence systems, one POL depot, as well as engaged manpower and military hardware in 113 areas.

▫️Air defence units intercepted five HIMARS MLRS projectiles over the past 24 hours. In addition, 40 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Veliky Vyselok (Kharkov region), Kremennaya, Ploshchanka, Verkhnekamenka (Lugansk People's Republic), Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic), Ocheretovatoye (Zaporozhye region), Novaya Kakhovka and Brilyovka (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 558 airplanes and 261 helicopters, 10,080 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 14,309 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,189 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,493 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 16,690 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.