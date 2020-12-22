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BRITISH 24 HOUR RATION PACK ALL DAY BREAKFAST VEGETARIAN
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50 views • December 22, 2020
Welcome to the Brit Mre first ration tasting review upload vegetarian all-day breakfast and other components filmed over 24 hours this will be a new series on the channel bushcraft mre and survival/outdoors hope you enjoy and learn something - Rob.
MRE--MEAL READY EAT
Really enjoyed filming this and putting it altogether more to come
Components
Vegetarian all-day breakfast
Tomato pasta salad
Indonesian style pork and rice
ginger pudding and ginger sauce
oat digestive biscuits
cherry flavour boiled sweets
cranberry cereal bar
just nuts
strawberry jam
smooth peanut butter
spicy red chilli sauce
4 flavoured drink powder
regular flavour hot chocolate powder
common components
re-useable polybag
beverage whitener
instant coffee
teabags
sugar
matches
wet wipes
tissues
water purification tablets
assorted chewing gums
spork
#britisharmy#britishmre#24hourrationpack
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Watching Observer 76
https://www.youtube.com/c/THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76/videos
MRE--MEAL READY EAT
Really enjoyed filming this and putting it altogether more to come
Components
Vegetarian all-day breakfast
Tomato pasta salad
Indonesian style pork and rice
ginger pudding and ginger sauce
oat digestive biscuits
cherry flavour boiled sweets
cranberry cereal bar
just nuts
strawberry jam
smooth peanut butter
spicy red chilli sauce
4 flavoured drink powder
regular flavour hot chocolate powder
common components
re-useable polybag
beverage whitener
instant coffee
teabags
sugar
matches
wet wipes
tissues
water purification tablets
assorted chewing gums
spork
#britisharmy#britishmre#24hourrationpack
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Watching Observer 76
https://www.youtube.com/c/THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76/videos
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