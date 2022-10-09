The Russian DPR 11th Regiment and "Somalia" are Currently Cleaning up Ukros in Pervomaisky, near Donetsk.

Time for some healthy combat.
Somali battalion is working on Ukros.
❗️The 11th Regiment and "Somalia" are currently cleaning up Pervomaisky near Donetsk. An important milestone following the earlier recaptured Sands.
On the video - a fragment of combat work. Adjustment of artillery escort of assault groups. Filmed at the first stage of their promotion. Didn't post so as not to damage the situation.
