The Russian DPR 11th Regiment and "Somalia" are Currently Cleaning up Ukros in Pervomaisky, near Donetsk.

Somali battalion is working on Ukros.

❗️The 11th Regiment and "Somalia" are currently cleaning up Pervomaisky near Donetsk. An important milestone following the earlier recaptured Sands.

On the video - a fragment of combat work. Adjustment of artillery escort of assault groups. Filmed at the first stage of their promotion. Didn't post so as not to damage the situation.