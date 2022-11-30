Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The TEN Deadly Sins [Do YOU Have A Different Spirit?] - Day of Rest Studies
24 views
channel image
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Published 10 hours ago |

Support me with a cup of coffee 👉 https://bit.ly/kfe03l85 In today's Day of Rest study, we take a good hard look at a portion of Moses called Parashat Shlach (Numbers chapters 13-15). This portion of Scripture presents the pivotal point in time where Israel was faced with the decision to enter the promised land. But they were faithless cowards (for the most part) that rebelled against the Word of Yehovah. Lets take a look and see all of the lessons we can learn from this very critical moment of Hebrew history.

Keywords
biblegodjesussinchristianchristianityyeshuaunforgivabledanielunpardonable

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket