The TEN Deadly Sins [Do YOU Have A Different Spirit?] - Day of Rest Studies

In today's Day of Rest study, we take a good hard look at a portion of Moses called Parashat Shlach (Numbers chapters 13-15). This portion of Scripture presents the pivotal point in time where Israel was faced with the decision to enter the promised land. But they were faithless cowards (for the most part) that rebelled against the Word of Yehovah. Lets take a look and see all of the lessons we can learn from this very critical moment of Hebrew history.


