It's Time to Dream Big and Act Bigger to Abolish the Income Tax and the Federal Reserve

Most Americans don’t know that for much of U.S. history there was no federal income tax and there was no central bank. But now everyone assumes that we must have a federal income tax and a central bank in order to have a functioning society. Today, there are just a handful of nations that do not have an income tax, and more than 99 percent of the entire population of the globe lives in a country that has a central bank. Of course the two work hand in hand. A central bank creates a spiral of borrowing that is meant to be unbreakable, and an income tax is necessary to service payments on that debt spiral. It is not a coincidence that a federal income tax and the Federal Reserve were both established in 1913. Since that time, we have piled up the biggest mountain of debt in the history of the world, and that is precisely the outcome that the system was designed to produce.

Read More: https://americanpoliticalreport.com/the-answer-to-1913-is-2025-3-charts-that-show-why-the-income-tax-the-irs-and-the-federal-reserve-should-all-be-abolished/