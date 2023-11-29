Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Argentina's President-Elect Converts To Judaism
channel image
The Prisoner
8866 Subscribers
Shop now
166 views
Published 21 hours ago

Argentina's President-Elect Converts To Judaism

Javier Milei took part in a Jewish service in Buenos Aires on November 25, where he received a blessing from a rabbi, Bloomberg reported, citing a source close to him.

Upon arriving in New York on November 27, Milei first went to the grave of the famous Jewish rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson in the borough of Queens, “clothed all in black,” wearing a kippah (on video).

The gesture demonstrates “how committed the future leader is to deepening Argentina’s cultural and political ties with Israel,” the agency said.

Subscribe to RT

Mirrored - Biological Medicine

Keywords
zionistjudaismchabadconvertjwojavier milei

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket