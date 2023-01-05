Completely White Sky Over LA Jan. 4, 2023 -- CALIFORNIA

This is what our LA sky has looked like for days. Its just like being in a giant white room with walls. Let me know what your fake weather looks like. It has been raining for a few days now...from a white sky. Makes no sense.
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.