Completely White Sky Over LA Jan. 4, 2023 -- CALIFORNIA

This is what our LA sky has looked like for days. Its just like being in a giant white room with walls. Let me know what your fake weather looks like. It has been raining for a few days now...from a white sky. Makes no sense.





Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf





Shared from and subscribe to:

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos