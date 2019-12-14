© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IN 1 MINUTE NIKKI HALEY EXPLAINS WHY TRUMP'S A WINNER!
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
90 views • December 14, 2019
And THIS, friends, is just another reason the blood suckers in the Deep State Swamp want TRUMP GONE: He's drying up one of the key elements in the BIGGEST, most CORRUPT TAXPAYER money laundering rip-off in the history of this country...hell, perhaps the world.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.