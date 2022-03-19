Combat footage 🔥 pilot of Ka52 alligator & mi-24 mission near Kiev in which Ukrainian forces were destroyed.

Insane footage 🔥 pilot of Ka52 alligator & mi-24 described his mission near Kiev in which Ukrainian forces were destroyed.



“I had to call a strike on myself - They came to the airfield first, in the first attack they destroyed the calculation of MANPADS. The objects were well camouflaged, so they had to call fire on themselves so that the crews could see where the fire was coming from and practiced on them. In total, 18 launches of MANPADS were recorded on my helicopter, the helicopter survived, although the main gearbox and the left engine were damaged. Our group destroyed 6 anti-aircraft installations, we could not even count the amount of MANPADS launched. They simply would not have reached the airfield, they decided to land closer to their own and took up all-round defense. There is a lot of work, we did a good job, victory will be ours”



Mirrored @ASB Military News