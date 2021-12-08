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Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - A Better Class of Healing BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.11.15)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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29 views • December 08, 2021

When Dr Daniels was a little girl, she would sometimes share with her mother little things her friends did that would disappoint her. Her mother’s shocking response? Time to find a better class of friends. Is it time for you to change to a better class of healing? Dr Daniels discusses the different classes of healing and how you can change to a better class of healing and get better results. Tune in. Think Happens 

  

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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