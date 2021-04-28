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Pole Flip: Reversal of Earth’s Magnetic Field 42,000 Years Ago Caused Chaos, And Its Starting Again
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305 views • April 28, 2021
The Earth’s magnetic field flipped about 42,000 years ago.This reversal caused major climate changes, electrical storms, and mass extinction of life. The so-called “Adams Event” also may have led to the demise of the Neanderthals and remarkable cave art.
Interestingly, their discovery was aided by ancient New Zealand kauri trees, which have been sitting preserved in sediments for more than 40,000 years.-
Interestingly, their discovery was aided by ancient New Zealand kauri trees, which have been sitting preserved in sediments for more than 40,000 years.-
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