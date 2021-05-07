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BACKDOOR DEALS
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1812 views • May 07, 2021
BACKDOOR DEALS
After promising to “follow the science,” most of corporate media has stood by silently as emails surfaced exposing how the CDC and Biden administration leaned on a powerful teacher’s union to write the ‘science’ guidelines to restart in-person learning.
#CDC #Biden #POTUS #FollowTheScience #TeachersUnion #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: May 7, 2021
After promising to “follow the science,” most of corporate media has stood by silently as emails surfaced exposing how the CDC and Biden administration leaned on a powerful teacher’s union to write the ‘science’ guidelines to restart in-person learning.
#CDC #Biden #POTUS #FollowTheScience #TeachersUnion #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: May 7, 2021
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