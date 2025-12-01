BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Raid in Spain: against 3 individuals who were part of 'The Base' in Spain - Nazis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
54 views • 1 day ago

This is from Rybar:

 It turns out that a few hours ago there was a raid in Spain against three individuals who were part of “The Base” in Spain.

This group doesn’t even exist anymore today in its country of origin, the USA. Somehow, every time these schizos appeared in the news, there was always an attempt to link them to Russia.

In any case, I find it funny that this defunct group suddenly appears in Spain with weapons (which are extremely difficult to obtain in Spain) and a bunch of paraphernalia without a single stain on it, almost as if the police had taken it straight out of the package right there…

All of this is happening in a context of growing strength among truly nationalist and radical groups in Spain.

Well, glowies doing glowie things and preparing the ground for massive raids on anyone who opposes the prevailing anti-white system.

