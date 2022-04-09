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Turn the Other Cheek like Christ Did...
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40 views • April 09, 2022
Why did Jesus say to love our enemies? What does it really mean to love your enemies? Does it mean we should kill them? Does it mean we should hurt anyone who tries to hurt us? Or does Jesus make all things possible? Do you trust God to provide a way out of a situation without violence? What about martyrdom? Are you prepared to lay your life down for Jesus the way He laid his life down for the whole world?
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