FBI PATRIOT PUNCTURES PRAETORIANS!
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago

Jeffrey Prather, Prather Point


Nov 21, 2023


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE:


FBI SA STEPHEN FRIEND: FBI IS FOE!

CALI CONQUEROR XI'S SHOW OF FORCE

VETERAN STREET PREACHER HEAD SHOT!

MODERNA ENDS NEW JAB TRIAL, ESG FALLS, NEXT DEI!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3x2fet-fbi-patriot-punctures-praetorians.html

Keywords
californiafbixipatriotmodernaesgjeffrey pratherpraetoriansprather pointfoedeistephen friendconquerorpuncturesshow of forcebeteranstreat preacherhead shotjab trial

