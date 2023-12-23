PATHETIC SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM LOCKED ACCOUNT (2)

No, I am not about to pledge my undying devotion to the LGBTQ community just because "society" tells me I have to. Screw this censorship bullshit. Sorry, but that is how I am feeling right now. Tired of being told.to tiptoe around these people and avoid saying anything that might hurt their poor wittle feewings. "Hate Speech" my foot.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.