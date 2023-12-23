Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PATHETIC SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM LOCKED ACCOUNT (2)
channel image
Tami's Topics Of The Week
9 Subscribers
7 views
Published 20 hours ago

No, I am not about to pledge my undying devotion to the LGBTQ community just because "society" tells me I have to. Screw this censorship bullshit. Sorry, but that is how I am feeling right now. Tired of being told.to tiptoe around these people and avoid saying anything that might hurt their poor wittle feewings. "Hate Speech" my foot.

Keywords
censorshipsocial medialgbtqscrew trans peoplepathetic platform

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket