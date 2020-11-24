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The Globalists' Plans for Humanity are Written in Stone
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70 views • November 24, 2020
One would have to be willfully gullible, unstudied, or sadly naïve to believe that societies are not engineered. Of course they are. Societies, like anything else important, are always planned. In fact, the hereditary elite have been farming humans for thousands of years, and their methods have greatly improved over the past 100 years. At the beginning of the 20th Century, they began sponsoring studies in the science of human behaviorism in order to create and exploit a controlled society, using the government, academic, media, and corporate assets that they either own/and or control to do so. That's what the Globalist oligarchs are doing right now--using their favorite tool, people's fear of sudden death, to herd the public, like cattle, into the slaughterhouse that is the dystopic New World Order they have been designing for over a century now.
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My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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