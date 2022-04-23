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Clashes erupt at holy site in Jerusalem
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67 views • April 23, 2022
RT.
Rocks and firecrackers were launched when Palestinians clashed with Israeli police in Jerusalem as Muslims marked the holy month of Ramadan. At least nine Palestinians were injured, the Red Crescent medical service reported.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11wwtw-clashes-erupt-at-holy-site-in-jerusalem.html
Rocks and firecrackers were launched when Palestinians clashed with Israeli police in Jerusalem as Muslims marked the holy month of Ramadan. At least nine Palestinians were injured, the Red Crescent medical service reported.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11wwtw-clashes-erupt-at-holy-site-in-jerusalem.html
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