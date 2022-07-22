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0721-2022—EMFS--HOW CAN YOU HELP PEOPLE, PETS AND PLANTS?
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
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229 views • July 22, 2022

Lynn provides a link to the interview with Sean with USAmedbed.com about EMFs and how you can help people, pets and plants.  See the link below.  Lynn also discusses supply chain issues in box stores nearby as well as in Colorado.  Here is the interview video link:


https://youtu.be/3FiLHIMBglo


You purchase any of these combinations one time and you can use it from now on!  Once you have set your plasma energy water up, you can share some of it with family and friends.  Look into some of our solutions like Super Immune Plus, DNA Support, Sole Support, and Protection 5 With Pine Plus.  And look into our shungite pendants to help stay in balance in the electronic soup we live in!

Find out about some great savings for the month of July, 2022, on our website https://plasmaenergysolution.com   Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website. 

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.


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emfplantspeoplebeesshungitepetsmagnetsplasma energysilver gansusamedbed
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