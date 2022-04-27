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Modern America revealed in Romans 1:18-32 Part 3
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11 views • April 27, 2022
God has spoken about the state of our society. A willing disregard for His will and blatant disobedience lead down a road that ends with His wrath. A road that we can clearly see our culture traveling for many years now. Please join Pastors Dan McDonald and Daniel Strickler, along with special guest Alex Riley as they discuss the overall implications and observations in modern society of God's prophetic words through the Apostle Paul in Roman’s 1:18-32.
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