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[Turdo]'s Bay Of Rigs
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100 views • February 15, 2022
Defining Moment
* The trucker convoy has terrified Turdeau from the start.
* His new [emergencies act] move sounds like martial law.
* Little Fidel wants to crush those bouncy castle truckers — and seize bank accounts of protestors.
* What’s happening in Canada is ominous and alarming.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297540053001
* The trucker convoy has terrified Turdeau from the start.
* His new [emergencies act] move sounds like martial law.
* Little Fidel wants to crush those bouncy castle truckers — and seize bank accounts of protestors.
* What’s happening in Canada is ominous and alarming.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297540053001
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