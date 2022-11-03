Create New Account
Eustace Mullins - The Curse of Canaan - Interview [history of liberalism and secular humanism]
Eustace Mullins with Rick Adams, RBN - 08 Dec 2005 - From 1:10:41 Eustace with Pastor Pete Peters.

Source: Debess: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5W8Qpgv76n77/


From Amazon:


Indeed, the great movement of modern history has been to disguise the presence of evil on the earth, to make light of it, to convince humanity that evil is to be ''tolerated,'' ''treated with greater understanding,'' or negotiated with, but under no circumstances should it ever be forcibly opposed. This is the principal point of what has come to be known as today's liberalism, more popularly known as secular humanism. The popular, and apparently sensible, appeal of humanism is that humanity should always place human interests first. The problem is that this very humanism can be traced in an unbroken line all the way back to the Biblical ''Curse of Canaan.'' Humanism is the logical result of the demonology of history. Modern day events can be understood only if we can trace their implications in a direct line from the earliest records of antiquity.

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/FDuSTGbVHNtx/

Keywords
historyliberalismphilosophytoleratedsecularhumanismdemonologyimplicationsothereustace mullinsrick adamsthe curse of canaanpolitical sciencepastor pete petersdisguising evilmaking light of evilnever opposedhuman interests first

