Kerry Cassidy Update on Dark Outpost

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Dark Outpost hosts Kerry Cassidy who connects the dots on the current state of affairs on Planet Earth. Topics include: the threat of Artificial Intelligence; the alien agenda; the Deep State; portals to other dimensions; the CCP's invasion of the USA; the COVID bioweapon; UFO's in Anartica; continuity of government; the Biden crime family; war with China; and more...
See also: Spiritual Warfare, Transhumanism & Artificial Intelligence
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022