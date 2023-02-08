Create New Account
Kerry Cassidy Update on Dark Outpost
Dark Outpost hosts Kerry Cassidy who connects the dots on the current state of affairs on Planet Earth. Topics include: the threat of Artificial Intelligence; the alien agenda; the Deep State; portals to other dimensions; the CCP's invasion of the USA; the COVID bioweapon; UFO's in Anartica; continuity of government; the Biden crime family; war with China; and more...

See also: Spiritual Warfare, Transhumanism & Artificial Intelligence
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022

