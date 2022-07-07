GEORGIA GUIDESTONES DECODED THE ELITE WANT YOU TO KNOW, MORE PROOF IT WAS SET UP

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In Explosive Topics
Georgia Guidestones the elite took it down, and the people are celebrating not knowing whats really up.... Some people only finding out now about the time capsule we are entering phase 2 as mentioned in live phase 2 of a different board which covers blue beam , transhumanisum and sentients , welcome to birdbox
CREDITS👍https://www.youtube.com/channe....l/UC4JX1rW2JOsuaELKR