⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, (15 July 2023)

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(15 July 2023)

▫️The AFU continued to attempt offensive actions in Donetsk, Krasny Liman and South Donetsk directions.

▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of the coordinated and courageous actions of units of the Yug Group of Forces, 17 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Severnoye, Kurdyumovka, Novomikhailovka, Maryinka, Kleshcheevka, Maloilyinovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The actions of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been suppressed near Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 315 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of active actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, aviation and artillery, enemy manpower and hardware concentration areas have been hit near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic), Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️2 enemy attacks have been repelled close to Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Makeevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The actions of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been suppressed near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were over 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks, and 1 D-20 howitzer.

▫️1 ammunition depot of the AFU 100th Territorial Defence Brigade has been destroyed near Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In South Donetsk direction, the active actions by Ground-Assault and Army aviation, and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU manpower and hardware near Makarovka and Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️2 attacks by units of the AFU 37th Marine Brigade have been repelled close to Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The actions of 2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been suppressed close to Staromayorskoye and Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of selfless and coordinated actions of Russian troops, an enemy manpower and hardware the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade have been hit near Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region).

▫️1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group has been eliminated near Sherebyanki (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 120 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, and 2 D-20 howitzers and 1 D-20.

▫️1 ammunition depot of the AFU 129th Territorial Defence Brigade has been destroyed near Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU manpower and hardware close to Krasnoye Pervoye, Novomlynsk and Molchanovo (Kharkov region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 D-20 howitzer, and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Msta-B howitzer and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 73 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 93 areas.

▫️Ammunition depots of the 33rd mechanised and 44th artillery brigades of the AFU, as well as the 5th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard, have been hit close to Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic), Malaya Tokmachka and Novosolyonoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 3 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.

▫️In addition, 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Zhovtnyovoye (Kharkov region), Zaliman, Pshenichnoye, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Klyuchevoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Pologi (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 455 airplanes, 242 helicopters, 5,015 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,711 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,138 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,462 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 11,678 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.