The Fourth Phase Of Water by Gerald H Pollack, PhD

Dr Andrew Kaufman





November 2, 2022





Everyone knows that water has three phases: solid, liquid and vapor.

But we have uncovered a fourth phase!

This phase occurs next to water-loving (hydrophilic) surfaces.

Gerald Pollack, PhD will present evidence for the existence of the novel Fourth phase of water, also known as hexagonal water, or structured water, liquid crystalline water, or exclusion-zone (EZ) water.





Why is it that nobody’s seen it before?

True Medicine Library gives you consolidated access to Dr. Andrew Kaufman's public resources and information. The Premium Membership provides access to the full repository of critical information related to Health and Freedom.





Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute as health advice and there is no implied doctor patient relationship. The views and opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect those of Medicamentum Authentica, True Medicine Library, True Medicine University or AndrewKaufmanMD.com.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1r5zxg-the-fourth-phase-of-water-bygerald-h-pollack-phd.html



